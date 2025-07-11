Arts OutWest hold regional gathering

By Melissa Blewitt

Arts OutWest held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Condobolin on Sunday, 22 June.

The AGM was held in conjunction with their Regional Gathering, which saw several events and activities take place.

Kicking off proceedings was a coffee and Utes in the Paddock plus a Condobolin Visitor Information Centre tour. This also included attending the launch of The ‘Utes in the Paddock Colouring in Book’, compiled and drawn by Lachlan Shire artist Karen Tooth.

Arts Out West visitors then headed to the Wiradjuri Study Centre where they enjoyed a Gallery tour with Marion Packham.

The next stop was the Condobolin and District Historical Museum, where Rex Press entertained the group, with a very informative talk.

From there, the Arts OutWest group visited the Condobolin Community Centre, where they viewed the Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition.

After this, the AGM got underway.

Lachlan Arts Council member Heather Blackley said the regional gathering was an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents.

Artists from Condobolin, Tottenham, Lake Cargelligo, Burcher, Tullibigeal, and Fifield were invited to take part in Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition.