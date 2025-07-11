Arts OutWest hold regional gathering
By Melissa Blewitt
Arts OutWest held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Condobolin on Sunday, 22 June.
The AGM was held in conjunction with their Regional Gathering, which saw several events and activities take place.
Kicking off proceedings was a coffee and Utes in the Paddock plus a Condobolin Visitor Information Centre tour. This also included attending the launch of The ‘Utes in the Paddock Colouring in Book’, compiled and drawn by Lachlan Shire artist Karen Tooth.
Arts Out West visitors then headed to the Wiradjuri Study Centre where they enjoyed a Gallery tour with Marion Packham.
The next stop was the Condobolin and District Historical Museum, where Rex Press entertained the group, with a very informative talk.
From there, the Arts OutWest group visited the Condobolin Community Centre, where they viewed the Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition.
After this, the AGM got underway.
Lachlan Arts Council member Heather Blackley said the regional gathering was an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents.
Artists from Condobolin, Tottenham, Lake Cargelligo, Burcher, Tullibigeal, and Fifield were invited to take part in Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition.
Latest News
CWFS begins a new trial at Fettell Centre
Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) began a new trial at [...]
Celebrating culture
By Melissa Blewitt A celebration of community and culture took [...]
New Library Facility for the Trundle Children’s Centre
A massive congratulations to the amazing team at Trundle Children's [...]
Arts OutWest hold regional gathering
By Melissa Blewitt Arts OutWest held their Annual General Meeting [...]
CHS Boccia Competition success
On Tuesday, 10 June Condobolin High School Inclusive Education students [...]
Students receive Scholarships
By Melissa Blewitt Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements [...]