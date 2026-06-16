Arthur flies home with Little Wings
Six-week-old baby Arthur from Condobolin headed home alongside Mum with the help of Little Wings on Saturday, 30 May. “Arthur was admitted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead for cardiac and respiratory complications that required specialist care that was not available locally,” a post on the Little Wings Facebook Page read. “Access to specialist care for neonatal treatment can make the difference in those early days, but for many families, getting to a major hospital means long journeys, financial stress, and time away from home. “This is why Little Wings exists. To fill the gaps. To connect families with critical services for their children. “We are grateful for the generous support of the NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park MP , funding this mission and many throughout the year.” Arthur’s mum, Melissa Greenberg, said she was grateful for the amazing job Little Wings do. “Thank you Little Wings for bringing Arthur and myself back home! Feels good finally being home after being away for so long. What you guys do is truly amazing and I cannot thank you or praise you enough,” she wrote in a comment on the Little Wings Facebook Page.
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