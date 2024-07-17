ARTC Inland Rail Support Students in CWA Public Speaking

Students in Years 3 to 10 from Bathurst, Orange, Cowra, Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Cobar, Warren, Narromine, Bourke, Tottenham, Cumnock and Trundle gathered at Trundle CWA Hall on Monday 17 June to participate in the CWA Intergroup Public Speaking.

This annual competition highlights the public speaking skills of students in Far Western, Oxley and Central Western CWA Groups. Each Group holds their own competition for students within their Group areas. Only four students per section are selected to go to the Inter Group competition.

The 38 students attending on Monday were the successful ones who progressed from the Group competitions to the Inter Group stage.

ARTC Inland Rail’s generous support of the CWA Inter Group competition encourages the participation of hundreds of students across these three CWA groups. Public speaking skills help students to develop their confidence, resilience, relationships, independence and interpersonal skills.

The judges for the day were Greg O’Malley, CWA State Vice President, Jan Kerr from Canowindra and CWA State Executive representing Oxley Group, Robyn Miller from Forbes.

Speaking for four minutes, Year 9 and 10 students could choose to talk about ‘Real Learning Does Not Happen in the Classroom’ or ‘Being Different’. All students were praised by the judges for their in-depth research and thinking on the topics and were very impressed with the skills in presenting themselves and their ideas to the audience.

Judge Jan Kerr commented, “It’s really pleasing to see the depth and extent of research competitors have put into their presentations. It really did make it difficult to select a winner”. She went on to say, “It’s a great skill to have as it can be used in day- to- day life. If you are a captain of a sporting team or school, making a speech at a party or other functions, or even applying for a job, these skills will be invaluable.”

Year 7 and 8 students had to speak for three minutes on either ‘The Importance of Kindness’ or Technology in the Future’. The audience were left in no doubt about the beneficial effects of kindness making people stronger and more resilient, while drones and robotics should serve mankind well in the future. Robyn Miller stated, “It is really exciting to see that the next generation are so skilled and able to take us into the future”.

Being restricted to two minutes, Year 5 and 6 students were very skilled in imparting their take on ‘Boy Am I in Trouble!’, ‘Learning from Others’ or ‘My Secret Life as a Hero’. Here speakers revealed the problems arising when not reading product labels before washing, playing footy in the house or and how beneficial it can be to have great role models in their lives.

Year 3 and 4, also having a two-minute time limit, entertained the audience with the quirkiest ideas about ‘My Life as a School Bus’, ‘The Silliest Thing I Ever Did’ or ‘My Best Friend.’ From squashed sandwiches, used gum and chatterboxes to heart-pounding activities and embarrassment, the audience were told of how important buses, learning from others, being resilient and showing kindness are.

When Greg O’Malley announced the winners of this section said, “[He] hoped all students continue to participate in public speaking when they move to high school”.

Congratulations to all students who were successful on the day and all who participated from Branch and Group level to Inter Group. All showed exceptional skill and presence.

Thanks go to all the parents and teacher who took time to support their students by travelling the long distances to get to Trundle and for being such a supportive audience. Steve and Ros Edwards also need to be thanked for their time and effort in organising the day, as do the volunteer CWA members who attended and assisted in so many different ways.

The winners of each Section were as follows:

Year 9 and 10: Gabriella Pereira 1st (Red Bend Catholic College Forbes), Belle Starr 2nd (St Raphaels Catholic School Cowra), Abbey Browne HC (Forbes High School).

Year 7 and 8: Joelin Fernando 1st (James Sheahan HS Orange), Grace Mayo 2nd (Parkes Christian School), Abby Rout HC (Red Bend Catholic College Forbes) and Sophia Byrne HC (Red Bend Catholic College Forbes).

Year 5 and 6: Peter Elias 1st (St Joseph’s School Condobolin), Lavinia Cain 2nd (Cobar Public School Cobar), Belle Bardwil HC (St Francis Xavier Lake Cargelligo)

Year 3 and 4: George O’Brien 1st (Cumnock Public School), Frances Pereira 2nd (St Laurence’s Catholic School Forbes), Maddison Pratton HC (St Augustine’s Catholic School Narromine).

Contributed by CWA Oxley Group publicity Officer Sue Cunningham.