ARTC carries out essential track work
Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd – ARTC carried out essential track maintenance between Condobolin and Derriwong, at multiple locations along the track from 19 to 21 October. ARTC worked continuously between this period, including night works. Most sites were linear and ARTC moved from place to place over the course of the weekend. They begin minor preparation work and material deliveries in the lead up to the work. Site clean-up may continue for several weeks after the work is completed. Image Credit: Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd – ARTC.
Latest News
ARTC carries out essential track work
Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd – ARTC carried out essential [...]
Oktoberfest fun and frivolity
The Condobolin Oktoberfest was held at the Condobolin Sports Club [...]
Sammy’s Story – raw, real and full of strength
Condobolin’s Samuel Ritchie is an energetic and creative eight-year-old who [...]
Springing into Business House Bowls
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Spring Business House Competition has [...]
Learning together at Language lesson
The WCC Language Program held a Wiradjuri Language session at [...]
Draft Active Transport Plan on Public Exhibition
Lachlan Shire Council’s Draft Active Transport Plan is now on [...]