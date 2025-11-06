ARTC carries out essential track work

Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd – ARTC carried out essential track maintenance between Condobolin and Derriwong, at multiple locations along the track from 19 to 21 October. ARTC worked continuously between this period, including night works. Most sites were linear and ARTC moved from place to place over the course of the weekend. They begin minor preparation work and material deliveries in the lead up to the work. Site clean-up may continue for several weeks after the work is completed. Image Credit: Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd – ARTC.