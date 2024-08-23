Art installed

During class, Condobolin High School Stage Five Visual Art students have worked on a collaborative art installation (ABOVE) inspired by the work of Reko Rennie, that will take pride of place at the educational facility.

“Reko Rennie is an interdisciplinary artist who explores his Aboriginal identity through contemporary media,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Through his art, Rennie provokes discussion surrounding Indigenous culture and identity in contemporary urban environments.

“Largely autobiographical, his commanding works combine the iconography of his Kamilaroi heritage with stylistic elements of graffiti.

“Merging traditional diamond-shaped designs, hand-drawn symbols and repetitive patterning to subvert romantic ideologies of Aboriginal identity,” the post concluded.