Are you missing out on free help for your country small business?

Regional NSW small businesses are already the biggest users of the State Government’s Business Bureau facility, but many more country firms could still be taking advantage of a free business advisory service provided through Service NSW.

Executive director Cassandra Gibbens says more than 55,000 small businesses have been helped by Business Connect since this unique program began in 2017, and more than half of these have been located in regional areas.

The Business Connect service, which is provided through Service NSW, provides for eligible businesses to have personal assistance from professional, qualified advisors on a one-on-one and ongoing basis.

Participation in the program also provides access to workshops, webinars, and events,

“From getting started, to marketing and managing cash flow, the Business Connect program within the Service NSW Business Bureau provides up to eight hours of free events and independent, tailored advice each year for businesses across the State,” Ms Gibbens said.

“Business Connect advisors have experience running their own businesses and provide free, confidential business advice based on your goals.”

Ms Gibbens said the program is also worthwhile for people who are considering starting up for the first time – 20 per cent of inquiries come from clients intending to enter the business world with a new product or business idea.

According to Service NSW, the Business Connect program has achieved a 96 per cent approval rating from small businesses that it has assisted to date.

Press Release.