Appeal for information

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance following a suspicious bushfire in the state’s Central West region.

About 1.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 7 October 2025), emergency services were called to North Forbes Road, Condobolin, following reports of a bushfire.

Rural Fire Service crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

About two hours later, at 3.40pm, emergency services were called to the same location following reports of a second fire.

The fire was again extinguished.

No reports of injuries were received and there were no reports of damage to vehicles or property.

Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries are ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Media Release (NSW Police Media).