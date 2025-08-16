Animal lovers will adore Farmyard Nursery

By Melissa Blewitt

Step into the Farmyard Nursery at the Condobolin Show, home to the cutest and cuddliest baby animals!

From lambs, rabbits, chickens, and puppies to other adorable farmyard friends, this will be a must visit for animal lovers of all ages.

Chief Steward Sam Gunn is encouraging anyone who has farm or domestic animals they would like to display to get in contact, to ensure the Farmyard Nursery at the 2025 Condobolin Show is one of the best.

Firstly, if you want to display animals, phone the Show Office to get direction. Ensure your animal meets with the General Standards for Exhibiting Animals in NSW.

Exhibitors must be aware if guidelines and relevant Animal Health criteria. A waiver must be signed, and all requested certificates must be presented prior to the Show. No animal must be given away – a realistic price must be set and signage provided with exhibits.

Certain animals may not be sold unless microchipped, registered and vaccinated.

Full contact details must be provided.

For more information contact the Show Secretary’s Office on 0428 681 099.