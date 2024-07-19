Andy volunteering at CHS
Andy (PICTURED ABOVE) is working at Condobolin High School (CHS) as a volunteer and comes from the German-speaking part of Switzerland.
His goal at CHS is to learn new teaching techniques and to experience the school system.
Andy is studying to become a high school teacher in Switzerland, specializing in PE, Computer Science, Mathematics, and English. In his free time, he enjoys sailing, skiing, and playing volleyball.
Andy said he is very fortunate to visit CHS during NAIDOC Week and will also be back the first week of the Term Three.
