An interesting day at Bridge

Bridge

Welcome back West Wyalong girls. It has been a long time (winter) since we saw them. It has also been a long time since we went to West Wyalong.

We still have people on sick leave, holiday leave and Nana leave, so numbers were again below par.

We played with Set Boards, a novelty for us, and found them interesting, read Yuk!

There was one small slam I believe, but I didn’t see it. Very few games were bid or achieved, so they were very difficult cards to bid and play.

Making the best of the set boards were Bonnie and her phantom partner (or all her friends) with 67.5 per cent. Second were the West Wyalong girls with 65 per cent. Jan and John came third with 53 per cent. Well done everyone!

I don’t know about you, but to me, ‘drink responsibly’ means don’t SPILL IT!

Cheers,

Bridget.