An insightful presentation

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes team member Jacqueline Coe delivered an insightful presentation at the 2024 Family and Relationship Services Australia National Conference in May.

Jacqueline is a family support worker and proud Wiradjuri woman from Condobolin.

“Her presentation, ‘How community services can work in collaboration with school to support transition to primary schooling’, was accepted for the program of the important event for the sector,” a post on the CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes – CCWF Facebook Page read.

“The conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of practitioners, academics and policy makers working to support children, families, and communities.

“Standing at the lectern of the venue in busy downtown Melbourne, a city of about five million people, Jacqueline took the audience on a tour of her hometown located in the heart of NSW. Audience members learnt Condobolin’s relatively small population – about 3500 people – was no barrier to a vibrant community.

“Jacqueline’s presentation focused on a partnership with the “wonderful St Joseph’s Parish School” in Condobolin.”

“I’m honoured to be standing here today with you, chosen to share a partnership created in our small part of the country,” she said at the start of her presentation on Wednesday, 15 May.

“One that’s foundation is rooted in the belief that strong relationships are a powerful tool for ensuring a successful transition-to-school program.

“What I want to highlight here is how community service workers and the relationships they build in their communities can be beneficial to the success of these programs.”

The following is the abstract for Jackie’s presentation:

“Condobolin is a small rural community located on the banks of the scenic Lachlan River, 500km west of Sydney. It has a population of 3,400 residents,” the abstract began.

“In 2024 we have 50 children beginning their formal schooling journey. These children will be divided between two local primary schools.

“This presentation will look at how the Condobolin Community is ensuring that children and families are starting off strong and confident in their formal schooling journey – by collaboration between school and community-based family support.

“It will describe how community-based family support workers can work to bridge the gap between schools and community and help develop a sense of trust by being a familiar face.

“Further, it will offer solutions on how family support workers can help support schools to identify the strengths and challenges of children and families early, thus increasing a positive beginning in their formal schooling journey where they are thriving,” the abstract concluded.