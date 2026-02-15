An exciting time

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association families took part in an exciting opportunity last month. They participated in the boundary walk at the Sydney Thunder match at ENGIE Stadium on Monday, 12 January. The Thunder took on the Melbourne Renegades in a Big Bash League (BBL) match. The Thunder ended up winning by four wickets, which was enjoyed by all their supporters. Player of the match was Chris Green (Sydney Thunder). Image Credits: Tarmia Haworth (via the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page).