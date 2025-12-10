An evening of camaraderie and connection

The Rotary Club of Condobolin held a Fellowship Dinner at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel to thank members, Friends of Rotary, and wider community supporters for their contributions to club activities over the past year.

Guest speaker Judy Ford, District 9705 Governor Elect for 2026–27, shared an engaging account of her life’s journey and her pathway into Rotary. She spoke candidly about how becoming an active Rotarian—and now preparing to take on the role of District Governor—was never part of her early plans, but has grown into a meaningful commitment and responsibility.

High on the Club’s current priority list are preparations for the annual Christmas Carnival, to be held in Memorial Park on Sunday, 14 December. Ticket sales are also underway for the annual Christmas Stocking Raffle, which this year offers a first prize of $2,000.

Continuing its support for local education, the Rotary Club has again donated $200 to each Condobolin school for their end-of-year presentations, with members planning to attend the ceremonies wherever possible.

Looking ahead, planning is already underway for 2026 events, including an International Women’s Day Breakfast, which the Club hopes will receive strong community support.

Contributed.