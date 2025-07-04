Amelia bakes a creative cake

Amelia Gaffey was named as the winner of the Chamen’s Supa IGA Smarties Cake Competition. Her sweet creation earned her a $100 Chamen’s IGA Gift Voucher. Amelia had to make a cake using a box mix or from scratch; decorate it using smarties, M and Ms and/or chocolate freckles; then post her masterpiece on Instagram and tag @chamensiga to be in the running to win. The community then decided though a process of online voting who the winning entry would be. Amelia is pictured with Andrew Chamen. Image Credit: Chamen’s SUPA IGA Condobolin Facebook Page.