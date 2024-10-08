Amazing performances at St Joseph’s concert

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a concert featuring the talents of students and very gifted musician Andrew Chinn on Monday, 16 September at the RSL Club.

The audience was treated to a myriad of amazing performances, which delighted all.

Mr Chinn is the creator of Butterfly Music, and since 2000 has been recording Christian music for children for use in Religious Education and liturgy.

He has an extensive background in Catholic education, having taught in Catholic primary schools in Sydney for 20 years.

The mission of Butterfly Music and Mr Chinn is to provide quality resources to enhance the teaching of Religious Education with a particular emphasis on the Catholic faith, and to create and perform music to enhance the celebration of liturgies in school and parish settings.

Mr Chinn tours extensively around Australia, New Zealand and North America, visiting schools and parishes, sharing his faith through music.

At the conclusion of the concert, St Joseph’s Parish School Captains Peter Elias and Willow Frost, shared a few words of thanks with all those in attendance.

“What a day and evening we enjoyed with Andrew Chinn. He truly is a gift to Christian music, and it was wonderful to see how organically he worked with the children, not to mention how quickly he remembered all their names,” St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Natasha Brotherton said in the School Newsletter (Term 3, Week 10 2024).

“A big thank you to Mrs Kristy Ticehurst for organising his visit and enabling the children to shine at the evening concert. Thank you, parents, for supporting this musical opportunity for your children.”