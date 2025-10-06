Amazing athletes

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Thomas Leslie and Chad Worland put in impressive performances at the Western Primary Schools Sport Association Athletics Carnival on Friday, 19 September. They will now head to Sydney to compete at the State Athletics Carnival. It was a great day for Condobolin Public School, with many students achieving personal bests and showing wonderful sportsmanship.

