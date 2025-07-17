Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition

Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art Exhibition to celebrate NAIDOC Week. The event was held in the Condobolin Public School Hall, with special viewing times available to the wider community. Many took the opportunity to view the amazing artworks at the conclusion of the Combined Schools NAIDOC Week Opening Ceremony, which was held on Monday, 30 June. The 2025 NAIDOC Week theme, “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy,” marks a significant milestone, the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week. This theme reflects on the past while looking forward to the future, recognising the contributions of Elders and the potential of the next generation. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.