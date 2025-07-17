Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition
Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art Exhibition to celebrate NAIDOC Week. The event was held in the Condobolin Public School Hall, with special viewing times available to the wider community. Many took the opportunity to view the amazing artworks at the conclusion of the Combined Schools NAIDOC Week Opening Ceremony, which was held on Monday, 30 June. The 2025 NAIDOC Week theme, “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy,” marks a significant milestone, the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week. This theme reflects on the past while looking forward to the future, recognising the contributions of Elders and the potential of the next generation. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Church roofing project underway
By Melissa Blewitt The All Saints Anglican Church roofing project [...]
Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition
Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art [...]
Indi and Suede are sensational spellers
By Melissa Blewitt Indi Worland (Stage Two) and Suede Sloane [...]
CWA Car Boot Sale
The local community went in search of a bargain at [...]
LSC adopts new Community Strategic Plan
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire Council has adopted a new [...]
CHS students attend Junior Judging Workshop
Recently, a small group of Year Eight and Year Nine [...]