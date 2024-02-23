Amazing artworks
Condobolin Public School staff participated in several Development Days prior to the new school year commencing on Thursday, 8 February. On Monday, 5 February staff discussed how to improve their personal learning pathways. They also created personal artworks under the leadership of Miss Richards. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
