Amanda joins the LWRS team

Amanda Doyle has joined the team at Lachlan and Western Regional Services as the new Training as Parents (TAP) Program Manager. “Amanda is a proud Wiradjuri woman with extensive experience in all aspects of community service. We’re thrilled to have her on board, and she can’t wait to get to know everyone in the TAP Program,” a post on the Lachlan and Western Regional Services Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Facebook Page.