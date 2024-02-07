Amali is new owner of No Moo 4 U

A dream will become a reality for Amali Haworth when she re-opens the doors of NO Moo 4 U.

The Condobolin local has always wanted to own her own business, and now with the help of investors, she will continue to serve ice cream to the community.

No Moo 4 u will open on Saturday, 10 February from 10am to 10pm with plenty of treats on offer.

Former owner, Mellissa Speer, handed over the keys to Amali on 25 January, and Amali could not be more excited.

“It has always been a dream of mine to own my own business and to be given this opportunity feels so surreal,” she said.

“I have had so much support from my family, my friends, Mellissa, and the community. Their advice and kind words have been invaluable.

“It is important to me to be able to offer a safe space for everyone to enjoy. “I can’t wait to see everyone when the doors open.”

Amali is the daughter of Luke Haworth and Helena Hutchings, and while they no longer live in Condobolin, they have promised her they will visit for ice cream at every opportunity.

“My parents are so excited for me,” she explained. “I am so proud to be able to begin this new journey and look forward to building on the success of No Moo 4 U in Condobolin.”