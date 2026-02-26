All ready for Year Seven
Fifty-two Condobolin High School (CHS) Year Seven students had their very first day on Monday, 9 February. They will be the graduating class of 2031. “As the graduating class of 2031, they begin an exciting new chapter filled with learning, friendships and opportunities,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We look forward to watching them grown, learn and succeed during their time at CHS.” Mr Blake Reavell has been announced as the Year Seven Advisor. Image Credits: Condobolin High School.
