Alexis smashes multiple records
Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School student Alexis Gaut for breaking four records at the St Patrick’s School Swimming Carnival on Thursday 12th February.
New record holder for the following:
• Girls open 100m Free: 1.29.16 (old record 1.32.84 -2011)
• Girls 11 year 50m Free: 39.62 (old record 42.37 – 2015)
• Girls 11-13 50m Fly: 51.43 (old record 56.13 – 2015)
• Girls 11-13 200m IM: 4.13.06 (old record 4.19.78 – 2002)
Well done to Alexis.
Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
Year Six all smiles
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students were all [...]
Rules for motorised wheeled devices
Central West Police District just want to remind young persons [...]
The Red Nursing Cape
The Red Nursing Cape 1968-1992 owned by the late Kathleen [...]
Finding out about frogs
Condobolin Public School students, along with Mrs Stokes and Miss [...]
Alexis smashes multiple records
Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick's Parish School student Alexis Gaut [...]
A 21st birthday celebration
Happy Birthday to Lottie Jacobson, who celebrated her 21st on [...]