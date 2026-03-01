Alexis smashes multiple records

Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School student Alexis Gaut for breaking four records at the St Patrick’s School Swimming Carnival on Thursday 12th February.

New record holder for the following:

• Girls open 100m Free: 1.29.16 (old record 1.32.84 -2011)

• Girls 11 year 50m Free: 39.62 (old record 42.37 – 2015)

• Girls 11-13 50m Fly: 51.43 (old record 56.13 – 2015)

• Girls 11-13 200m IM: 4.13.06 (old record 4.19.78 – 2002)

Well done to Alexis.

Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.