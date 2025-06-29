Aiden takes home win

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student Aiden who came away with a 1st at CWA public speaking in Parkes on Tuesday 27th May. Aiden will now go on to compete in Orange. Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

