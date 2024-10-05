AEN Meeting held in Condobolin
Condobolin’s Kevin Read joined other NSW Police Force employees from across Western Region to attend the Aboriginal Employee Network meeting at Condobolin on Wednesday, 11 September.
Attendees ranged from the region’s Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers, Aboriginal police officers and unsworn staff, and members from the Aboriginal Co-ordination Team, Aboriginal Employment and Engagement Team, and Aboriginal Radio Unit (Parramatta).
The Western region covers from Lithgow to Broken Hill; from Boggabilla to Dareton and everywhere in between.
During the forum, staff discussed topics including sharing resources, and promoting ideas for programs and initiatives in line with the Aboriginal Strategic Direction Priorities.
It was a day full of culture, connections, sharing knowledge, listening, learning, support and working together.
Marion Packham delivered a Welcome to Country in Wiradjuri Language; and Uncle Dick Richards and Kevin Read performed the Smoking Ceremony.
The Galari Pathways Girls Dance Group performed on the day.
“A massive thank you to Kevin Read for all of the organisation, networking and making it a successful day,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read.
“Thank you Nicky Read and Nicole Smith for all of your work, we do appreciate it.
“Thank you to Aunty Gloria Reid for sharing your stories with us today. We really do appreciate it.
“Thank you Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service for the health checks.”
Latest News
Vashti competes in the NSWCHS State Athletics
Wednesday 11th September, Vashti Williams represented Western School Sports at [...]
Open Gardens on display
On Saturday 14th September, Lake Cargelligo Show Society held the [...]
AEN Meeting held in Condobolin
Condobolin’s Kevin Read joined other NSW Police Force employees from [...]
Ladies plays some great bowls in Pennants Final
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls On the 21st and 22nd [...]
Blake attends LAP Graduation
On Wednesday 11th September, Blake Dillon of Tullibigeal Central School [...]
CHS Careers Expo
On Tuesday, 10 September Condobolin High School held a Career [...]