AEN Meeting held in Condobolin

Condobolin’s Kevin Read joined other NSW Police Force employees from across Western Region to attend the Aboriginal Employee Network meeting at Condobolin on Wednesday, 11 September.

Attendees ranged from the region’s Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers, Aboriginal police officers and unsworn staff, and members from the Aboriginal Co-ordination Team, Aboriginal Employment and Engagement Team, and Aboriginal Radio Unit (Parramatta).

The Western region covers from Lithgow to Broken Hill; from Boggabilla to Dareton and everywhere in between.

During the forum, staff discussed topics including sharing resources, and promoting ideas for programs and initiatives in line with the Aboriginal Strategic Direction Priorities.

It was a day full of culture, connections, sharing knowledge, listening, learning, support and working together.

Marion Packham delivered a Welcome to Country in Wiradjuri Language; and Uncle Dick Richards and Kevin Read performed the Smoking Ceremony.

The Galari Pathways Girls Dance Group performed on the day.

“A massive thank you to Kevin Read for all of the organisation, networking and making it a successful day,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read.

“Thank you Nicky Read and Nicole Smith for all of your work, we do appreciate it.

“Thank you to Aunty Gloria Reid for sharing your stories with us today. We really do appreciate it.

“Thank you Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service for the health checks.”