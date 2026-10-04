Advanced cancer care closer to home

By Melissa Blewitt

Cancer patients from Condobolin and Tottenham could have greater access to advanced radiation treatment, with new technology now operating at Dubbo Health Service and set to be introduced at Orange Health Service.

The disease remains a significant health issue across the two communities. The 2021 Census recorded 77 Condobolin residents with cancer, including remission, representing 2.4 per cent of the population. In Tottenham, 16 residents, or 6.1 per cent of the population, reported cancer – more than double the NSW rate of 2.8 per cent.

Western NSW Local Health District has become the first public health provider in Australia to deliver Rapid Arc Dynamic (RAD), a highly precise radiotherapy technique designed to target tumours while reducing radiation to surrounding healthy tissue.

Treatment using RAD commenced at Western Cancer Centre Dubbo in July, with the technology planned for introduction at the Central West Cancer Centre in Orange this month.

The development is particularly significant for regional communities, where patients can face lengthy travel for specialist cancer treatment.

The new technology is suitable for a range of treatments, particularly longer tumours and cases involving nodal spread, providing clinicians with another option for personalised radiotherapy.

Western Cancer Centre Dubbo provides radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, haematology and outpatient consultations for patients before, during and after treatment.

Acting Chief Radiation Therapist of the Western Cancer Centre Dubbo Catherine Osborn said the new technology would provide more treatment options for rural and regional patients.

“The WNSWLHD Radiation Oncology team are very excited to have more options available for rural and regional patients, especially in a small single linear accelerator site,’ she explained.

“By also providing this treatment in Orange, we will be able to treat even more patients, closer to home.”

Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the technology marked a significant development for cancer care in Western NSW.

“This is a proud moment for Western NSW, who are on the cutting edge of cancer care with this latest technology,” he stated.

“People in Western NSW deserve access to the best possible cancer care, closer to home. This new technology means patients across the region can continue to receive world-class treatment without the added burden of travelling long distances.

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to improving access to care in rural and regional NSW. This is another example of how we’re improving outcomes for patients while supporting them to remain closer to their families and support networks during treatment.”

Labor spokesperson for Dubbo Stephen Lawrence said reducing the need for lengthy travel was an important part of improving cancer care in regional communities.

“The WNSWLHD Radiation Oncology team are very excited to have more options available for rural and regional patients, especially in a small single linear accelerator site,” he revealed.

“By also providing this treatment in Orange, we will be able to treat even more patients, closer to home.”