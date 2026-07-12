Aboriginal Partnerships Campfire Gathering held
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin and Districts Landcare together with Central West Region Landcare held an Aboriginal Partnerships Campfire Gathering at the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Thursday, 25 June.
Uncle Dick Richards gave a Welcome to Country, with the day facilitated by Landcare NSW Aboriginal Partnerships Manager, Den Barber and Kate Wood-Pahuru (Landcare NSW).
It was a lovely day, yarning and weaving around the fire, with Mike Nolan from Your Not-for-Profit Guide, Euroka Gilbert from Central West Local Land Services and representatives from Mid Macquarie Landcare, Weddin Landcare, Condobolin and Districts Landcare, Three Rivers Landcare, and Coonamble – Castlereagh Landcare all taking part.
This initiative is made possible by the Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW supported by the NSW Government.
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