A wonderful day at Bridge

Bridge

Wonderful day Tuesday 12th. Most of us frocked up and enjoyed the Melbourne Cup race. The girls from West Wyalong joined us for a day of bridge, races, food and drink. They had a winning day. Gale won the sweep and she and Marie won the bridge with 63 per cent. Sandra and Edwina and John and Jan, all looking gorgeous, came equal second with 53 per cent. Congratulations!

With Christmas fast approaching, we need to think how we want to celebrate. Please put your thinking caps on and let us know next week.

My dad told me his password is MickieMinniGoofyDonaldPlutoHewieLouieDewieDublin.

Because he was told his password had to contain eight characters and at least one Capital.

Cheers,

Bridget.