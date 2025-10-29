A very successful Youth Touch Football Gala Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Eight teams participated in the Lachlan Youth Services Touch Football Gala Day on Thursday, 9 October.

Pool A Grand Final Winners were ‘Chicago’; with ‘Touch Me If You Can’ Runners Up. ‘Callara Crew’ won the B Pool Grand Final, with ‘Condo Young Guns 1’ taking second place.

Kaiden Atkinson, Troy Powell, Ruby Allen and Nicky Read volunteered their time to referee the games.

The eight teams entered in the Gala Day were ‘Touch Me If You Can’, ‘Chicago’, ‘Lake Tiger Sharks’, ‘Callara Crew’, ‘Condo Young Guns 1’, ‘The Trixters’, ‘Condo Young Guns 2’ and ‘Boogas’.

“With 8 teams entered, we split the competition into Pool A and Pool B to suit the different age groups. From the moment the kids arrived – early, excited, and dressed in their colourful team shirts – we knew it was going to be something special. The energy, sportsmanship, and positive attitudes on display were second to none,” a post on the Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page read.

“A massive thank you to the Rapid Relief Team AU for their incredible support. Their team came with big smiles, cooked up a storm on the BBQ, and kept everyone hydrated with water for players, volunteers, and spectators. Your generosity and community spirit do not go unnoticed—we are truly grateful.

“Big shout-outs to our amazing volunteer referees: Troy, Nicky, Ruby and Kaiden. You kept the games fair, fun, and flowing – thank you!

“Thanks also to Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and Condobolin JRL Official for backing our event, and to Lake Youth for making the trip to join us.

“A special mention to Narn, Krista, and Becky for running the official table, and to our ever-fabulous Youth Staff – your setup, pack down, and hard work behind the scenes made everything possible. You’re the best!

“And last, but by no means least – to all the youth who participated today: You are what this community is all about. Your behaviour, teamwork, and sportsmanship made us proud.

“Thank you for making it such a great day. Here’s to more events that bring us together, lift each other up, and celebrate everything our youth can achieve!” the post concluded.