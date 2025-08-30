A very successful Night at the Museum

A Night at the Museum was held last month on 25th July 2025 hosted by Condobolin and District Historical Society.

Guests were impressed with the Refined displays showcasing themes throughout the Museum, this event officially acknowledged and expressed gratitude to Create NSW, Executive Director Kerri Glasscock was unable to attend, however extended their congratulations for undertaking this project initiative and best wishes for continued growth of tourism and visitors to the region and overall for volunteer and community benefit with Regional Cultural Funding (RCF18B057) Grant funds covering addition of new glass floor cabinets with lighting, showcase cube plinths, wall mounted display cases, outdoor montage on front entry ramp, display shelving/boxes, display albums and archival sleeves, installation of picture railing and more.

Safety equipment for volunteer support included hygiene stand, AED and fire extinguisher, high reach ladder, tradesman labour, electrical works with security camera installation, tv aerial, open flag and street shopfront flags to enhance exposure to public of Museum opening days, white frames and associated printing to feature ‘Women of Lachlan’ (LSC initiative 2014) research and resource support and printing of new booklet ‘Sacred Park’ Condobolin’s first cemetery researched by Condobolin Historian Fay Boys, printing second edition copies ‘One for the Road’ (1997 Fay Boys) extensive history of Condobolin Hotels, Shanties and the Brewery, both new publications are now available for Sale at the Museum – open Fridays and Saturdays or from Condobolin Newsagency.

Rex Press, President, welcomed everyone and expressed gratitude to all the volunteers keeping the doors open, as well as recognising a combined effort over the last few years working towards finalising the RCF Grant post covid and floods. Rex then introduced Guest speaker Mayor John Medcalf whom spoke of the many value adding efforts from all co-contributors and that ongoing support is important to maintain this remarkable Asset for the community into the future.

Highlight of the evening was release of highly requested ‘One for the Road’ second edition and booklet ‘Sacred Park’ Fay Boys spoke about her lifelong interest in History and Research, a life’s work indeed, evidenced by her extensive research work on display and compilations of photographic history, local family stories and the like throughout the Museum, most recently the Malouf Family history on the original front door of Malouf’s Menswear is now on display. As Secretary for many years becoming a point of contact, fielding enquiries and queries on local history and lost family connections by mail, phone call and email, equating to many hours work.

Thankyou also extended to Lachlan Shire Council as Community donation and event support policy funds went towards catering, allowing our dedicated volunteers an opportunity to mingle and enjoy A Night at the Museum.

Contributed.