A very successful Garden Design Workshop held

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin and Districts Landcare held a very successful Garden Design Workshop in December.

Fifty people attended to learn the fundamentals of designing your own resilient native garden from Kate Nixon of Macrocarpa Landscapes. They also explored creating a space suited to the local climate, as that would be key in building a successful floral design.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event. It was fabulous to see such strong community interest in resilient and native gardens,” organisers said.

“A heartfelt thank you to Kate Nixon of Macrocarpa Landscapes for sharing her knowledge, and to the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations for the community grant that made this workshop possible.”

Participants explored fire safe gardening practices, learning how to utilise the resources already had available to them and introducing endemic plants into garden spaces.

Keen gardeners also participated in a propagation workshop and were able to take home their very own fire-retardant plant.