A very successful Born to Read Spectacular

The Condobolin Born to Read Spectacular was a wonderful success. Proudly presented by the Condobolin Born to Read Committee, many community members and children attended the event at the Condobolin Public School Hall on Thursday, 11 September. Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and Lachlan Children Services also shared much fun and laughter at the event, which was pirate themed. There were two sessions in 2025. The Birth to Five Years was held from 10.15am; and the Kindergarten to Year Two session was held from 12.15pm. Special guests included Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf, Acting Lachlan Shire General Manager Alan Stoneham and ‘Ready Roo’. ‘Ready’ also mingled with children after the performances. The Condobolin Born to Read Spectacular was proudly supported by Lachlan Shire Council, Bendigo Bank, Felton Industries, National Rural Independents (NRI) and Evolution Mining. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.