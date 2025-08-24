A very successful Bingo Night

Born 2 Read Condobolin held a very successful Christmas in July Bingo Night recently. The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Wednesday, 23 July. Some took the opportunity to dress up for a festive and fun-filled evening, while others enjoyed much laughter, joy and the chance to win exciting prizes. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 20/08/2025

