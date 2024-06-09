A very exciting discovery

In preparation for National Simultaneous Storytime, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre learned about Bowerbirds. They attended the National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 22 May, where they heard Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw read ‘Bowerbird Blues’. On their way back to the Centre, they discovered a ‘real’ bower at the entrance to the Oasis. There was a great deal of excitement from both educators and children once the bower was located. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.