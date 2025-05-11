A Tribute to ANZAC Day – ANZAC Photos
A Tribute to ANZAC Day
With their hair a little whiter, their step not
quite so sure
Still they march on proudly as they did the
year before.
Theirs were the hands that saved us, their
courage showed the way
Their lives they laid down for us, that we
may live today.
From Gallipoli’s rugged hillsides, to the
sands of Alamein
On rolling seas and in the skies, those
memories will remain.
Of airmen and the sailors, of Lone Pine and
Suvla Bay
The boys of the Dardenelles are
remembered on this day.
They fought their way through jungles,
their blood soaked desert sands
They still remember comrades who rest in
foreign lands.
They remember the siege of old Tobruk, the
mud of the Kokoda Trail
Some paying the supreme sacrifice with
courage that did not fail.
To the icy land of Korea, the steamy jungles
of Vietnam
And the heroic battle of Kapyong and that
epic victory at Long Tan.
Fathers, sons and brothers, together they
fought and died
That we may live in peace together, while at
home their mothers cried.
When that final bugle calls them to cross
that great divide
Those comrades will be waiting when they
reach the other side.
Ken Bunker (Poem sourced from www.anzacday.org.au)
