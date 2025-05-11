A Tribute to ANZAC Day – ANZAC Photos

A Tribute to ANZAC Day

With their hair a little whiter, their step not

quite so sure

Still they march on proudly as they did the

year before.

Theirs were the hands that saved us, their

courage showed the way

Their lives they laid down for us, that we

may live today.

From Gallipoli’s rugged hillsides, to the

sands of Alamein

On rolling seas and in the skies, those

memories will remain.

Of airmen and the sailors, of Lone Pine and

Suvla Bay

The boys of the Dardenelles are

remembered on this day.

They fought their way through jungles,

their blood soaked desert sands

They still remember comrades who rest in

foreign lands.

They remember the siege of old Tobruk, the

mud of the Kokoda Trail

Some paying the supreme sacrifice with

courage that did not fail.

To the icy land of Korea, the steamy jungles

of Vietnam

And the heroic battle of Kapyong and that

epic victory at Long Tan.

Fathers, sons and brothers, together they

fought and died

That we may live in peace together, while at

home their mothers cried.

When that final bugle calls them to cross

that great divide

Those comrades will be waiting when they

reach the other side.

Ken Bunker (Poem sourced from www.anzacday.org.au)