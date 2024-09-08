A traineeship for Indiana at LCS
Congratulations to Indiana Lemmon (left) who has been officially signed up for a traineeship with Lachlan Children’s Services. Lauren (right) from Apprenticeship Support Australia come out on Tuesday, 20 August to sign Indiana up. Indiana will study a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care through TAFE NSW. Indiana works in Preschool and Condobolin Mobile. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
Latest News
A traineeship for Indiana at LCS
Congratulations to Indiana Lemmon (left) who has been officially signed [...]
Mighty machines on display at Show
Farmers were spoiled for choice with all the agricultural exhibitors [...]
Under 16’s just miss out on Grand Final berth
On Saturday, 23 August the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under [...]
A new Counsellor
Leanne Peterson has taken up the role of School Counsellor [...]
Founded on tradition, focussed on the future
Glengowan Angus Stud is founded on tradition but is well [...]
EJS Business Services Wins the 2024 Business xCellence Award in Bookkeeping
Emily Sinderberry founder and CEO of EJS Business Services, a [...]