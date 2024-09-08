A traineeship for Indiana at LCS

Congratulations to Indiana Lemmon (left) who has been officially signed up for a traineeship with Lachlan Children’s Services. Lauren (right) from Apprenticeship Support Australia come out on Tuesday, 20 August to sign Indiana up. Indiana will study a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care through TAFE NSW. Indiana works in Preschool and Condobolin Mobile. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.