A touch of Tropical Glamour at CHS Ballat Ball

Condobolin High School held its ‘Tropical Glam’ Ball on Friday, 27 June. The event was held at the Condobolin RSL Club. Rashard Kirby and Emma Patton were crowned ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of the Ball. Archie Dargin and Millie Jacobson were named ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’. From all reports everyone looked wonderful in their finery, and all had a great night. Madz Music provided the entertainment. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.