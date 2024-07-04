A touch of Hollywood glamour
Condobolin High School held its ‘Hollywood Glamour’ Ball on Friday, 21 June. The event was held at the Condobolin RSL Club. Cody Barby and Tayla Venables were crowned ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of the Ball. Jackson Herbert and Lara Atkinson were named ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’. From all reports everyone looked wonderful in their finery and all had a great night. Dee Verse provided the musical entertainment. More on the Condobolin High School ‘Hollywood Glamour’ Ball in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus.
ABOVE: Cody Barby, Tayla Venables, Jackson Herbert and Lara Atkinson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
