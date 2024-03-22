A touch of France to celebrate
International Women’s Day 2024 was celebrated in Condobolin with an event at the Railway Hotel on Friday, 8 March. The night began with Father Getulio saying Grace, which was followed by a delicious array of French cuisine, as the Country of Study was France. Guest speakers for the evening were Amy Milne, Michelle Horvat and Tess Kelly. Many attending took the opportunity to dress up. The event was proudly supported by the Condobolin CWA Branch and Central West Family Support Group. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
