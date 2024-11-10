A Tayla-made future in scientific investigation

Condobolin’s Tayla Venables dreams of becoming a Forensic Scientist.

After being part of the Curious Minds – girls in STEM program, the Condobolin High School student is urging other female students to explore further education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The following is an article appears on the Curious Minds website (www.curiousminds.edu.au) on Tayla’s journey discovering her passion for STEM subjects. The article is printed with permission.

Tayla aims to leverage her innate interest in science and her problem-solving skills to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

Tayla applied to the Curious Minds – girls in STEM program because she believed that having a mentor would be beneficial in guiding her toward her goal of studying forensic science. She was accepted into the 2023/24 cycle of the program. Additionally, Tayla is a participant in the Young Indigenous Women’s STEM Academy, facilitated by CSIRO, where the Academy coordinator for the Central West region introduced her to the Curious Minds program.

The journey began with Tayla attending the Curious Minds Summer Camp, held online and across Australia in December 2023. Over 110 motivated participants logged in for five days of stimulating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics workshops and sessions. Tayla remarked, ‘I liked the online camp at the start of the program. It was really good doing all the little projects and sessions at home.’

It was an opportunity for Tayla to meet her STEM coach, Alex. Curious Minds participants are matched with dedicated STEM Coaches based on their interests in specific STEM disciplines or career paths. Tayla and Alex were well matched.

Alex is a forensic biologist specialising in forensic and analytical science for health and justice systems. ‘I love it as it combines science with my love of problem solving and mysteries.’

Tayla aspires to pursue a career as a forensic investigator or scientist to contribute to solving criminal matters and assisting affected families. Connecting with Alex ‘opened me up to just seeing if it was actually something that I would want to go into, and it is.’

Alex is more than happy to guide Tayla, as she became a STEM Coach for the Curious Minds program to give back to her community and support future generations. ‘I have been lucky to have had some great role models and mentors throughout my career. It’s special to be able to know you can go to someone and they will be there to help and support you without judgement. It’s then just such privilege to be able to be that person for someone else too.’

Our STEM Coaches are female professionals from diverse backgrounds within the STEM industry who serve as both subject-matter experts and inspirational figures. They are dedicated to mentoring and guiding one or two girls in Years 9 or 10, nurturing their interest and potential in STEM studies and careers. These relationships develop through regular mentoring sessions, during which goals are collaboratively set and projects devised.

During their time together, Alex was able to demonstrate her job, such as showing mock DNA profiles and how they are analysed. She also assisted Tayla in developing, researching, and working on her project over the past six months.

‘My project was a forensic investigation based on a solved murder case. Alex helped me create the slides and prepare what to say for my presentation, which was great,’ Tayla explained. They discussed the forensic testing and investigative aspects of the homicide case, as well as the policing of the crime and the media’s effect on such cases.

Alex added, ‘Tayla also compared how investigations and testing have improved since then, and we discussed where there is still room for improvement.’

Ensuring the project case study was age-appropriate and providing support throughout were key elements of Alex’s role as a mentor. ‘I think she handled a very serious topic with extreme care and respect,’ Alex said. ‘Tayla cares deeply about helping people and getting justice for victims, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.’

For Tayla, one of the best parts about working on her project with Alex was ‘focusing on a case study and looking at specific details, so I know what I’m getting myself into.’ Tayla also told Alex that the coaching aspect of the program was a highlight and that she wished she had more time with her STEM coach.

‘Watching Tayla’s confidence grow throughout the program was incredible. I think her having an outlet where she could feel comfortable discussing topics that are not usually fun or common topics of conversation was key for her as I could tell she had a keen interest in it,’ Alex reflected. “I know when I was in high school and was so interested in forensics, I would have loved to chat with someone that really understood why this field is great and to not gloss over the hard or sad parts about it.’

This opportunity is something Tayla would likely not have encountered through school or easily found in her area. She is from regional NSW, a small town in the Central West region of New South Wales with a population of just over three thousand.

This is Wiradjuri country. As the geographically largest Indigenous nation within NSW, the Wiradjuri people have been custodians of the land for 40,000 years. For Tayla, science is a way to connect with her Aboriginal heritage, particularly her region’s geology and cultural science. As she said, ‘I just like to understand and know what my ancestors did.’

Coming from a regional area has many positives, such as access to diverse landscapes, cultural sites, and local knowledge. However, there can be challenges in accessing education and career development.

Reaching those who might not otherwise have such an opportunity is integral to the Curious Minds program. Since 2015, over 800 students from regional, rural, and low socio-economic areas have taken part and benefited from the program.

One such opportunity for Tayla was travelling to Canberra for the Curious Minds Winter Camp, a residential camp held over six days in July. She attended East Camp, hosted on site at the Australian National University, located on Ngunnawal land. Tayla was accompanied by elder, Myra, her Academic Coordinator from CSIRO’s Young Indigenous Women’s STEM Academy. With the support of an Aunty at camp, Tayla could feel at ease and fully embrace the experience.

This setting provided the cohort with access to world-class facilities they might not find in their own schools, as well as a taste of life on campus.

Other unique experiences in Canberra included stargazing and a behind-the-scenes tour at Mount Stromlo Observatory, as well as interactive science and technology activities at Questacon. They were also fortunate to hear an inspiring talk by Dr. Cathy Foley AO, Chief Scientist of Australia, and Patron for the Curious Minds program, and to participate in a Q&A session to gain insights and advice from her experiences.

Along with presenting their STEM projects, the participants kept busy with Supercharge sessions, talks by subject-matter experts, coaching workshops, and time spent with their STEM coaches and program facilitators. This gave Tayla and her peers a taste of STEM, quite literally, with activities like making liquid nitrogen ice cream and using jelly lollies to model DNA structure!

East Camp participants also created and coded cardboard robots to navigate an obstacle course, made ‘deep heat’ rub and aspirin in the chemistry lab, programmed a music and lights combo, absorbed theory during a colourful light show, played hexadecimal hangman, and explored the rocking world of geology.

A highlight of the program and East Camp for Tayla was meeting like-minded peers. ‘Talking to all the other girls and getting to know them and what they want to do with their future was really good,’ she said. While Tayla was initially nervous before arriving at camp, she reflected, ‘I’ve gotten to know people, and it’s not as scary as it seems.’ She is glad she overcame her apprehension and enjoyed the camp experience.

The Curious Minds program has had a positive impact on Tayla. As she considers options for further education, Tayla values the knowledge she has gained, which benefits both her future endeavours and her current schoolwork.

‘Alex helped me with even the simplest questions. She’d explain everything in detail. It was really good to get her perspective’, Tayla shared with us.

Alex was able to help Tayla consider future study options. “As I teach within forensics at a university level, I also got to talk to her about the forensic degree here and this is something that she wants to do and will be applying for next year!”

The Curious Minds program and her connection with Alex cemented Tayla’s career aspirations. ‘I knew I wanted to do it, but now speaking with her and seeing what forensic science actually involves, really made me want to be able to do this.’

What would Tayla say to someone who might be thinking about signing up for Curious Minds program? ‘Just do it. It’s a great opportunity to connect with people who have shared interests and other interests. Having a mentor to help you and guide you through the program is really good.’