A Swinging Success

On Sunday 19th October the Ambrose Golf Fundraiser was held at the Tottenham Golf Club.

“It was a hit, raising valuable funds for the upcoming secondary excursion – and we couldn’t have asked for better weather, company, or competition!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

A huge congratulations to the winning team, The Triple Ls – John, Kate, and Red – who took out the top spot with skill and style. Hot on their heels were the fabulous runners-up, The Lost and Founds – Ron, Max, and Dan – giving it their all right to the final hole!

“A massive thank you to Trish, John, Brett, Colin, and Max from the golf club for all their hard work and support in making this afternoon a smooth, fun, and successful event. Your efforts are truly appreciated.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.