A state-first registrar training opportunity

The RFDS and Australian College for Rural and Remote Medicine announced a state-first on Tuesday, 13 May.

For the first time in NSW, rural doctors can apply for the Remote Medicine Advanced Skills Training post outside of a hospital setting.

Registrars will train in the RFDS’ Western or Far Western NSW networks, including Condobolin.

The following is a Press Release from the Royal Flying Doctor Service:

In a New South Wales-first, the Australian College for Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) is partnering with the Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) to launch NSW’s new Remote Medicine Advanced Skills Training (AST) post delivered outside of a hospital setting.

Developed in partnership with the RFDSSE, the one-year program is designed to equip registrars with the advanced skills required to deliver high-quality care in resource-limited settings. The AST

post offers registrars hands-on supervised experience in some of the most isolated communities in the state.

ACRRM President Dr Rod Martin says this new Remote Medicine post represents exactly what the College is all about – providing registrars with opportunities to train where they’re needed most and can make the biggest difference.

Dr Martin said, “This partnership with the RFDSSE is a significant step forward in expanding advanced training opportunities in rural and remote settings. We’re breaking new ground in how and

where registrars can develop their skills.”

Registrars will be based at a primary care hub, with the choice of two key locations:

Western NSW Network (Warren/Gilgandra/Condobolin Hub): Registrars will be based in Warren, Condobolin, or Gilgandra and rotate to northwest remote clinics across Western NSW, gaining exposure to diverse rural health settings.

Far West NSW Network (Broken Hill Hub): The central hub at Broken Hill serves as the base for rotations into remote outposts across Far West NSW, allowing registrars to experience firsthand the realities of delivering care in some of Australia’s most remote communities.

ACRRM Board Director and RFDSSE’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shannon Nott, says registrars will gain proficiency in primary, secondary, and emergency care, fostering the skills necessary for medical practice in isolated communities and preparing registrars to excel in rural and remote health leadership roles.

Dr Shannon said, “This Remote Medicine Advanced Skills Training post aims to give registrars the hands-on experience and clinical knowledge needed to deliver highquality care in some of

Australia’s most remote communities. Through this post, registrars will build the confidence and capability to thrive in rural and remote practice.”

The registrar will learn to work as part of a multidisciplinary team including nurses, allied health professionals, First Nations health workers and other health personnel.

“For those passionate about remote medicine, this is an unparalleled opportunity to challenge yourself, build invaluable skills, and work with an organisation that leaves a lasting impact on the lives of those in regional, rural and remote communities,” Dr Shannon continued.

“Ultimately, we want to grow the next generation of rural generalists who are passionate about making a difference and committed to supporting communities across remote Australia.”

The position will be open to ACRRMregistered registrars.

Interested applicants can find out more information at www.mycollege.acrrm.org.au