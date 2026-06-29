A special visit

Condobolin Public School Class 2/3G visited the RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens for a heartwarming musical performance recently.

“The students sang “Be Kind” by Tom Curtain, filling the room with smiles and joy. The residents enjoyed the song so much, they requested an encore—and our students happily obliged! Afterwards, each student presented a resident, with a flower and spent time chatting, asking what they liked and enjoyed. The connection was truly special, with both the residents and students expressing how much they valued the visit. It was a memorable day of kindness and community spirit!” a report in the Condobolin Public School Newsletter (Term 2 Week 7) said.