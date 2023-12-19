A Special Preschool Graduation

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held a Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2023 that will be heading to ‘big school’ next year on Friday, 8 December. The graduates were all part of the Emu Room this year. The special occasion was celebrated by family and loved ones. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.