A special occasion for Vad
Condobolin resident Vad Carey celebrated a very special milestone recently. Friends of the Community Centre and members of the Arts and Crafts Group held a luncheon to celebrate Vad’s 90th birthday. The event was made even more special, as her daughter Pauline Robinson (right), from Bendigo, was able to be part of the occasion. The luncheon was held on Wednesday, 12 June at the Condobolin Community Centre. Image Contributed.
Latest News
Great turn out for Morning for Melanoma
Carbon Curious dinner held in Condobolin
LAC members attend Arts OutWest 50th Anniversary Dinner
A special occasion for Vad
Passport to Better Health Program held
Students learn about forensics
