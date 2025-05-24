A special Mass and Mother’s Day event at St Joseph’s

On Wednesday, 7 May St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated all mothers and mother figures in the community with a Mass and shared recess event. “We thank you for the gift of grace that you are to all of us!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

