A special celebration for Born to Read

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee invited the community to celebrate the 20th birthday of Born to Read on Wednesday, 4 September.

The event was held in the Condobolin Public School Hall, where guests enjoyed a night filled with entertainment, drinks and great food.

The Reading Bug from Parkes attended as a special guest, accompanied by Shonel Redfern and Rhonda Brain, who started the ‘birth to kindergarten’, now ‘Paint the town REaD’ reading program in Parkes.

The new Ready Roo was officially launched at the evening to the great delight of everyone.

A special recognition was given to Mrs Abby Grimshaw, for her incredible contribution to the Joey Reader Club, which would certainly have folded during a tricky time, if not for her efforts in continuing it.

“The Joey Reader Club was a particular joy of the late Sheila Brasnett, who was a passionate supporter of Born to Read, and gave generously with both her time and funds to support the programs,” Born to Read Committee member Amy Milne said.

“A Big thankyou to everyone who donated to make this night possible: the Born to Read committee members, Condobolin Public School and P and C, Chamens Supa IGA, Condo Quality Meats, Ninny’s Kitchen, Mitchell Wheeler, Corey Herbert, Jodi Chamen and No Moo 4 U.

“Also, to our amazing guest speakers Bev Martin, Sue Worthington and Gail Heinrich, for their inspiring reflections. We are all so grateful,”

“The food and drink are unimportant except that Chamens Supa IGA generously contributed, and the music was nice, but not the main attraction.

“It was a really lovely evening with all involved reflecting positively on the Born to Read history and looking to the future with excitement and enthusiasm.

“Also thank you to Steve at Betta Home Living for hosting our window display this year and over the years past as well.”