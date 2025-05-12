A special birthday for Pat

Pat Nairn celebrated her 80th Birthday on Tuesday, 22 April at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel in Condobolin. On 26 April, her family took her to the Zigzag Railway which she thoroughly enjoyed.

