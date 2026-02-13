A significant piece on show
Another significant piece at the Condobolin and District Historical Museum is the WAGGA RUG.
Wagga Rugs were an Australian covering made from four or five flour sacks or chaff bags sewn together with a bag needle and twine. They were originally made by men working in the Australian outback to keep out the cold – for example shearers, drovers, Swagmen and itinerant workers.
The rug derives its name from the wheat growing centre of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. Within a decade the mill could store more than 75,000 bags of wheat. It is presumed that the disused wheat and flour bags were often left out for people to use.
During the depression years, struggling families made Wagga Rugs for bed covering with bags or old sheets as backing, wore clothing and blankets as filling and printed cotton cretonne or calico as a top layer.
The WAGGA RUG pictured was generously donated by Sue Thomas nee McDonald. Sue found the old rug in the shed on their property “Majuba”
Museum Opening Days/Hours are Friday and Saturday 10.30am to2.30pm, with Group Tours at other times by prior arrangement.
Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page.
