A sensational debut concert

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Kiara Roussety wowed the community in her debut concert as part of the Talent Development Project (TDP).

The live concert was held at the SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 31 January. Emma Patton was emcee for the evening.

Kiara was joined by other featured artists including Emily Peace, Jane Redenback, Ryan Baker, ‘The Acrylics Band’ (Scout Collins Hunter Collins and Jane Redenbach). Rose Collins assisted with the sound for the concert.

“My debut concert was a meaningful milestone for me, created as part of the Talent Development Project,” Kiara explained.

“It marked my first time presenting a full concert of my own, blending comedy, romance, and music into one live experience.

“The show featured numerous songs and performances alongside incredibly talented guest artists, each of whom brought something special to the stage.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this journey was working closely with local emerging artists and being supported by such a passionate and encouraging community.

“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their time, creativity, and support, and to the wider community for embracing and uplifting local talent.

“This concert was not just my debut, but a true collaboration that I will always be thankful for.”

The TDP is a statewide program that is committed to developing young musicians for a career in the music industry during and after school. This project requires two days commitment per month in Sydney to work with industry professionals.