A prestigious award for Caitlyn

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Caitlyn Milne received a Runner Up Commendation for the 2026 Round Square Kurt Hahn Prize.

This prestigious global award recognises students who embody the values of service, leadership, courage, compassion and commitment to others, inspired by the educational philosophy of Kurt Hahn.

She currently attends Kinross Wolaroi School and was a former Condobolin Public School student.

Caitlyn is the daughter of Adrian and Amy Milne of Condobolin.

“Caitlyn has made an outstanding contribution to our school community. She has supported younger students as a mentor and participated in numerous service initiatives including Red Shield Appeals, aged care visits, Landcare, Sony Kids Camp and the Uniting Church Hot Meals Outreach program,” a post on the Kinross Wolaroi School Facebook Page read.

“In 2025, Caitlyn led two major fundraising events: the World’s Greatest Shave, raising over $30,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation, and the Pink Stumps Walk a thon, raising more than $20,000 for the McGrath Foundation. Her initiative, character and compassion have made a significant impact within both the school and the wider Orange community.

“We are incredibly proud of her achievements and the positive difference she continues to make,” the post concluded.